Suppers

WILTON — On January 10, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the deacons and their helpers from the First Congregational Church, 386 Main Street in Wilton are sponsoring a New England baked bean and hot dog supper with corn bread, cole slaw and dessert. Cash donations will be accepted.

Winter market FARMINGTON — Winter Farmers Market and Welcome Center on Saturday, December 28 and Saturday, January 04, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. There will be additional dates, Jan. 11, 18 and 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at the Farmington Grange #12, 124 Bridge St. West Farmington. Free coffee and hot drinks and board games are provided by the Grange. The Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street in West Farmington, just across the bridge from Main Street. The market will continue from November thru January. For more information, call Bonnie Clark at 207-778-1416.

Homemakers

WILTON — Wilton Day Homemakers Meeting on Thursday, January 09, 2020 at 10 a.m. Our program will be Senior Nutrition and snacks. Anyone interested in this subject are welcome to attend. Also on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Church on High Street in Wilton, we will meet for our craft day. We will be making seasonal crafts for Pinewood Terrace.

Luncheons

FARMINGTON — Old South Church at 235 Main Street in Farmington will host a community lunch on Saturday, Jan 11, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. Addition dates for the lunch will be Saturday, February 08, Saturday, March 14, and Saturday, April 11. All lunches will be served from noon – 1 p.m.

FARMINGTON — At Trinity UMC, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Chowder Luncheons will be starting up on January 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Everyone is invited for this free luncheon every Wednesday through the months of Jan. and Feb. The luncheon is only cancelled if the weather is bad for traveling. When the RSU 9 cancels so do we. No school, no chowder! Call Debbie at 778-3921 to answer questions.

filed under: