Sunday, December 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

SECN – Alcorn State at Vanderbilt

4:30 p.m.

FS1 – DePaul at Providence

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV – Dallas at LA Clippers

7 p.m.

NBATV – Brooklyn at Charlotte

10 p.m.

NBATV – Minnesota at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS – Regional Coverage: Cleveland at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, Chicago at Jacksonville

FOX – Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Kansas City, NY Giants at Baltimore, Cincinnati at Houston

4:05 p.m.

CBS – Regional Coverage: Denver at LA Chargers, Carolina at Washington

4:25 p.m.

FOX – Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Dallas, LA Chargers at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC – Tennessee at Green Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:10 a.m.

NBCSN – Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN – Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool

2:15 p.m.

NBCSN – Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton —

