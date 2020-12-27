(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, December 27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
SECN – Alcorn State at Vanderbilt
4:30 p.m.
FS1 – DePaul at Providence
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV – Dallas at LA Clippers
7 p.m.
NBATV – Brooklyn at Charlotte
10 p.m.
NBATV – Minnesota at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS – Regional Coverage: Cleveland at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, Chicago at Jacksonville
FOX – Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Kansas City, NY Giants at Baltimore, Cincinnati at Houston
4:05 p.m.
CBS – Regional Coverage: Denver at LA Chargers, Carolina at Washington
4:25 p.m.
FOX – Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Dallas, LA Chargers at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC – Tennessee at Green Bay
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:10 a.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool
2:15 p.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton —
