GRAY — The National Weather Service says heavy snow showers may quickly produce up to an inch of snow this afternoon in parts of western Maine. Other parts of Maine could experience rain.

The next significant amount of precipitation is expected at the end of the week, according to the NWS. Although the NWS says there is a great deal of uncertainty in predicting the storm, It will most likely feature snow changing to freezing rain as it ends for parts of the area. Light to moderate snowfall followed by a coating of ice is possible by Sunday, according to the forecast.

