FAIRFIELD — A Farmington man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash Monday night.

Fairfield Police Capt. Paul St. Amand said in an email Tuesday afternoon that the department responded to the report of the crash around 8:40 p.m. Monday on State Route 104, also known as Middle Road.

The vehicle, a 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser operated by Billy Gray, 51, was traveling northbound when it started to go off the roadway on the right side, and the driver over-corrected. The vehicle then went off the road to the left, striking the entrance of a driveway. The vehicle went airborne and struck a group of trees, where it came to rest.

Gray had to be extricated from the vehicle by Fairfield Police and was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Waterville. He was then taken by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

St. Amand said that Gray appeared to have lower extremity issues as well as a possible head injury and “was in serious condition.”

Fairfield Police learned Tuesday that Gray is expected to recover from his injuries.

St. Amand said that excessive speed and road conditions may have been factors in the crash. Gray was not wearing a seatbelt.

Maine State Police assisted Fairfield Police Department at the scene.

