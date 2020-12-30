For a 4-H community service project Summit Woodcock, a student at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay, raised funds to purchase Buddy Benches for that school and the Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore. During an assembly at the primary school in January, Summit seen at right and her mother, Jess Woodcock, unveiled the bench. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo
Arthur “Benny” Benedetto, 101, the oldest resident of Jay, holds a copy of the Boston Post Cane presented to him in January by Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
Students at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay were greeted with sunshine and a cool wind during recess on Feb. 5. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
A cool start to the day didn’t stop snowmobile enthusiasts from taking advantage of more snow and sunny skies Feb. 21. Ryan Chamberland of Winthrop unloaded one of three machines near Steve’s Family Market in Wilton. It was his first time riding in the area this year. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo
On March 2, students in Tanya Perreault’s Kindergarten class at Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore made ‘baby’cat in the hats to decorate their door on the birthday of famed children’s author Dr. Seuss. Pictured are Hannah Chapman at left and Wesley Surman while they worked. File photo/ Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo
Julia Smith, 4, and Henry Smith, 7, both of Jay prepared to learn at makeshift desks set up in the family’s living room. Area schools closed March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic. File photo
Well-wishers greeted Larry Lord as he returned to his home in Jay after nearly seven months in Boston medical facilities to treat injuries from a massive propane explosion in Farmington last September. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Peggy Dwyer dressed her mannequin named Wylson at her home in Livermore. The daily outfits started as a personal distraction for Dwyer, but she found the mannequin has developed a strong following on Facebook, with neighbors checking in on each day’s fashion choice. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Spruce Mountain High School graduation was held Sunday, June 14, at Griffin Field in Livermore Falls. Yearbook editor Kayla Adams presented Mark Cyr, to whom the yearbook was dedicated, with a copy. Seen in the background are Principal TJ Plourde at left and Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Marc Keller. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo