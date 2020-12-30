Merry Christmas to all of our readers! It certainly is a different holiday but we can all make the best of it and enjoy our immediate families and podmates! Who knew that the word “pod” would be spoken outside the garden, as in two peas?

Cooking is a distraction during these times so add a little flair to whatever you create for your holiday dinner. Try this recipe from our family cookbook and Bon Appetit!

Unexpected Spiced Pork

Ingredients:

1 small pork tenderloin

For the rub:

1 Tablespoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon crushed rosemary

1 teaspoon crushed dry thyme

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon pepper

olive oil

Prepare:

1.Mix dry ingredients with enough olive oil to make a paste.

2. Pat the pork dry with paper towels.

3. Rub the paste into the pork.

4. Place pork into roasting pan, fat side down.

5. Bake at 375 degrees until meat thermometer registers 155 degrees, about 40 minutes.

6. Broil on top rack for 5 minutes to brown. Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes.

7. Slice, perfection!

