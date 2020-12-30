Merry Christmas to all of our readers! It certainly is a different holiday but we can all make the best of it and enjoy our immediate families and podmates! Who knew that the word “pod” would be spoken outside the garden, as in two peas?
Cooking is a distraction during these times so add a little flair to whatever you create for your holiday dinner. Try this recipe from our family cookbook and Bon Appetit!
Unexpected Spiced Pork
Ingredients:
1 small pork tenderloin
For the rub:
1 Tablespoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon crushed rosemary
1 teaspoon crushed dry thyme
2 cloves garlic, crushed
½ teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon pepper
olive oil
Prepare:
1.Mix dry ingredients with enough olive oil to make a paste.
2. Pat the pork dry with paper towels.
3. Rub the paste into the pork.
4. Place pork into roasting pan, fat side down.
5. Bake at 375 degrees until meat thermometer registers 155 degrees, about 40 minutes.
6. Broil on top rack for 5 minutes to brown. Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes.
7. Slice, perfection!
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen
-
Advice
One word can have different medical meanings
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Mountain Middle School Honor/High Honor Roll
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Play Museum’s launches annual fundraising
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Thank you from the Red Cross