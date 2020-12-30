Portland diocese website lists New Year’s Mass

PORTLAND — Mass listings at Maine parishes for the solemnity, both on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, are now available at portlanddiocese.org/content/solemnity-mary-mother-god. The section also includes live-stream and registration information where applicable.

The solemnity honors the Blessed Virgin Mary as the Theotokos, “the God-bearer,” who brings Jesus, the Son of God, into the world.

Congregation to bid farewell to pastor

MEXICO — The Rev. John Gensel has recently retired from the Dixfield Congregational Church. A drive-thru farewell will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, in the parking lot of King Hiram Lodge, Route 2. A storm date of Jan. 16 has been scheduled.