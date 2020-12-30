DURHAM — Selectmen voted 4-1 to close the Town Office on New Year’s Eve and give all full-time employees who don’t work in the office eight hours of comp time.
In another 4-1 vote at their Dec. 22 meeting, selectmen approved rolling $188,600 for a new plow truck and $8,000 for the town manager search into the 2021 budget.
They also authorized Deputy Town Clerk Ruth Glaeser to look into switching to Gmail because the current service, which costs $2,200 annually, has recently been hit with spam. Gmail would be roughly $3,000 a year. If the switch is made, the money may come from the town administrative budget.
