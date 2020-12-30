The governors of all six New England states, as well as New Jersey, announced Wednesday the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues will be extended to the end of January due to COVID-19, Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ office reported in a press release.

Maine’s state COVID-19 prevention checklist for community sports already prohibits competition between sports teams from different states until further notice, the release stated.

The prohibition does not impact interstate collegiate, professional or national team hockey activity – although those sports remain subject to existing health protocols or restrictions.

On Nov. 12, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Mills announced in a joint press release a regional suspension of interstate youth hockey through December due to the “coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activity.”

At that time, the joint statement stated: “As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus.”

The state of Maine will continue to reassess the need to extend the restrictions on interstate sports as public health data continues to evolve, the press release stated.