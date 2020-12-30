LEWISTON – Joan M. Dupile, 79, of Lewiston, Maine, passed away in her home, surrounded by all of her family, on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. She went peacefully, holding the hand of her beloved sister, Pauline.

Joan was born on Jan. 21, 1941, to Albert and Felixine (Betty) Courbron, where her father’s job on the railroad took them to Lewiston, Maine, and they settled in the Little Canada neighborhood. Joan met and later married the love of her life, Brad (Alcide) on Jan. 25, 1958. Together Brad and Joan raised their family of three boys, Bradford, Clifford, Larry and two girls, Linda and Penny.

Joan was a born homemaker who loved cooking for her family and friends. Whether that cooking took place at her home, on a grill, on her boat, the Rowdy, or in her camper, Joan was happy cooking for, and being surrounded by, her family. Joan loved being a grandmother and spending time with her grandchildren, and was very active in their younger years.

When Joan’s children were old enough to go to school, she happily joined the workforce and worked for many years for the Sister’s Of Charity, both at St. Mary’s Hospital, and directly for the Sisters at their residence, delighting them with her wonderful cooking.

Joan and Brad were attached at the hip and loved traveling together, whether it was just driving on a Sunday afternoon, going on one of their cruises, driving to Canada with grandchildren, and traveling to Florida. They were happiest when they were together, and as time went on, she proved her complete love and devotion to Brad as age and sickness caught up with both of them. Brad passed away in June 2014, after more than 56 years together.

Joan was blessed to be survived by all of her children, Bradford and Lauri Dupile, Clifford and Judy Dupile, Larry Dupile, Linda and Michael Daigle and Penny Babb and her companion Shawn Mynahan; her sister, Pauline Gagnon, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group 217, Turner St., Auburn.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, starting at 12 p.m., with a service to follow at 2 p.m. at The Fortin Group, 217 Turner St., Auburn.