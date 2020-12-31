LEWISTON — Brann & Isaacson attorney Stacy O. Stitham has been elected to a one-year term as the vice president of the Maine State Bar Association beginning in January.

Stitham, who most recently served as an association governor for the Androscoggin district, will continue her family’s legacy of leadership at the association by becoming the fourth generation elected to a board officer position.

Exactly 100 years prior, Stitham’s great-great-grandfather, Charles W. Hayes, served as the organization’s president. Her great-grandfather, Harold M. Hayes, also held that position. Most recently, Stitham’s grandfather, Stuart E. Hayes, held the office in 1978. Collectively, Stitham’s family practiced law at a northern Maine firm for more than a century, before her father left private practice for the judiciary.

Earlier this year, Stitham was honored with the Janet Milley Award for Board Service by Pine Tree Legal Assistance, which provides free civil legal assistance to low-income residents of Maine. Stitham teaches business law classes at Thomas College in Waterville and serves on the board of trustees for her alma mater, Foxcroft Academy. Stitham graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College in 2002 and earned cum laude honors upon receiving her juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School in 2005.

