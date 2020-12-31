Four of the Maine’s 16 counties remain in the “yellow” category for reopening schools, while increasing COVID-19 positivity rates in two other counties have them under watch by state officials.

Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford and York remain in the yellow category, the Maine Department of Education said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Schools have been on holiday break since before Christmas, but most will resume again for in-person learning next week. Although schools have kept COVID-19 case numbers relatively low, the remote learning method adopted widely as a safeguard against exposure has been a challenge, with some districts reporting rising failure rates.

The DOE suggests that under a yellow model, schools may want to take additional precautions, such as suspending extracurricular activities and sports or limiting the number of people in buildings at one time.

Aroostook and Penobscot counties continue with a “green” designation, but the increased COVID-19 positivity rates in those counties are putting schools there in jeopardy of becoming yellow, the release said.

Maine schools have seen 602 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days, according to the schools COVID-19 dashboard published by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which was last updated on Dec. 24.

The state’s color advisory system, which is run by the DOE in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services and Maine CDC, uses a red-yellow-green designation to indicate the relative risk of virus transmission. The system is meant as a recommendation, with final decisions on instructional models left up to individual school districts.

DOE Commissioner Pender Makin said Thursday public schools in Maine are keeping their staff and students healthy and safe despite the ongoing surge in virus cases statewide. But she urged more support for precautions and protocols meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the broader community.

“Our schools are doing an amazing job of keeping staff and students safe, but they cannot be the one safe harbor in a community,” Makin said in a written statement. “Together we can get through this, but we need everyone to keep physical distance, limit any gatherings, wear masks, wash hands, and stay home when sick.”

She said those precautions were making a difference in schools and that there were reasons to be hopeful in the New Year but the virus and precautions to protect against its spread would still be with schools for the “foreseeable future.”

Makin also praised public school employees for the work they’ve done, as many schools are employing hybrid learning models with partial in-person learning and partial online classes.

“Throughout this pandemic, the workload for school nurses, teachers, school staff, and administrators has been enormous and their collective commitment to providing the best education possible in the context of a pandemic is truly awe-inspiring,” she said.

The COVID-19 data is continually reviewed, and DOE spokeswoman Kelli Deveaux has said the timeline for updating the color coding is not fixed, because flexibility is necessary to ensure timely updates to schools.

While most of the state has remained green since the start of the school year, meaning in-person instruction is allowed, most districts have opted for yellow models in order to adhere to the state’s required physical distance and safety guidelines.

Over the last 30 days, the rate of new school cases is 33.5 per 100,000 staff and students, compared to 89.4 per 100,000 people statewide. “This rate of new cases in schools is 37 percent lower than in the general population and is consistent with previous weeks,” according to the DOE release.

At least 253 schools statewide from pre-K through grade 12 that have reported cases in the last 30 days, including 53 schools with ongoing outbreaks of three or more cases,as of Dec. 24, according to the schools dashboard.

