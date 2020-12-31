Winter Squash and Radicchio Risotto
Note: If you can’t find hubbard, buttercup or butternut squash will work fine.
Yield:
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Ingredients:
- 1 blue hubbard squash (about 4 pounds)
- 2 cups water
- 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can vegetable broth
- Cooking spray
- 2 ½ cups sliced radicchio
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
- 1 ½ teaspoons butter
- ½ cup finely diced onion
- 1 cup uncooked Arborio rice or other short-grain rice
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 2 tablespoons half-and-half or whole milk
- ½ cup (2 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375°.
- Put whole washed squash on a baking sheet and bake at 375° for 50 minutes or until squash is tender. Cool. Peel squash; remove seeds and mash pulp. Set aside 1 cup pulp, reserving remaining pulp for another use.
- Bring water and broth to a simmer in a large saucepan. Keep warm over low heat.
- Place a Dutch oven coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat until hot. Add radicchio to Dutch oven; saute 2 minutes or until wilted.
- Place radicchio in a bowl. Sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon pepper.
- Melt butter in Dutch oven. Add onion; sauté 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Add rice; sauté 1 minute. Stir in wine and 1/2 cup broth mixture; cook 3 minutes or until the liquid is nearly absorbed, stirring constantly.
- Add 2 cups broth mixture, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly until each portion of liquid is absorbed before adding the next (about 15 minutes total).
- Stir in squash pulp. Repeat procedure with remaining 1 1/4 cups broth mixture (about 9 minutes total). Stir in radicchio mixture and half-and-half. Remove from heat; stir in cheese. Sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon pepper.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills Rotary welcomes new members
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Thursday, December 31, 2020
-
Advice
Couch potato seeks help for arthritis pain
-
Dear Abby
Jealousy creates a barrier between biological siblings
-
Horoscope
SCORPIO: Don’t linger when the time is ripe for change