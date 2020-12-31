AUGUSTA — Low for-sale inventory and high demand for Maine’s lifestyle has driven real estate sales and values into double-digit gains. Today, Maine Listings reported that 1,965 single-family existing homes changed hands in November—a rise of 31.17 percent compared to November 2019. Values also increased 20 percent to a median sales price (MSP) of $270,000, comparing November 2020 to November 2019. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.

“Residential real estate activity in Maine is vigorous,” says Tom Cole, 2020 President of the Maine Association of Realtors and Broker with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group in Brunswick. “In most markets across Maine, Realtors are reporting multiple offer situations on move-in ready listings. The increased competition for historically low for-sale inventory availability is resulting in price appreciation.”

“January through November sales are 7.9 percent ahead of the comparable time period for 2019—Maine’s best year ever. One-third of November’s sales involved out-of-state buyers, compared to one-fourth during November of 2019.”

Nationally, sales of single-family existing homes rose 25.6 percent in November 2020 compared to November 2019. According to The National Association of Realtors, values also increased 15.1 percent to a national MSP of $315,500. The regional Northeast witnessed a sales jump of 25.7 percent, and the regional MSP of $354,100 represents a 17.4 percent increase comparing November 2020 to November 2019.

“Maine’s reputation as a safe place is fueling interest,” says Cole. “With tight market conditions, buyers and sellers should partner with a Realtor for expert counsel around inventory availability, marketing and pricing, and negotiating strategies to successfully achieve their real estate needs and goals.”

NOVEMBER ONLY CHART November 1-30, 2019 – November 1-30, 2020 NUMBER OF UNITS MEDIAN SALES PRICE 2019 2020 %Change 2019 2020 %Change STATEWIDE 1498 1965 31.17% $225,000 $270,000 20.00% ROLLING QUARTER CHART From September 1, 2019 – November 30, 2019 and September 1, 2020 – November 30, 2020 NUMBER OF UNITS MEDIAN SALES PRICE 2019 2020 %Change 2019 2020 %Change STATEWIDE 5209 6596 26.63% $225,000 $275,000 22.22% Androscoggin 348 391 12.36% $181,037 $215,500 19.04% Aroostook 181 279 54.14% $95,000 $112,500 18.42% Cumberland 1092 1333 22.07% $330,000 $385,000 16.67% Franklin 162 210 29.63% $151,250 $206,950 36.83% Hancock 254 428 68.50% $223,000 $305,000 36.77% Kennebec 487 514 5.54% $174,900 $210,800 20.53% Knox 176 264 50.00% $252,000 $292,500 16.07% Lincoln 177 255 44.07% $225,000 $360,000 60.00% Oxford 267 343 28.46% $170,000 $229,000 34.71% Penobscot 532 579 8.83% $150,700 $179,100 18.85% Piscataquis 101 161 59.41% $129,900 $125,900 -3.08% Sagadahoc 130 163 25.38% $250,000 $291,000 16.40% Somerset 179 249 39.11% $135,000 $149,900 11.04% Waldo 154 226 46.75% $197,000 $262,000 32.99% Washington 117 211 80.34% $120,000 $168,000 40.00% York 852 990 16.20% $300,000 $368,000 22.67%

Source: Maine Real Estate Information System, Inc. (d/b/a Maine Listings). Note: Maine Listings, a subsidiary of the Maine Association of REALTORS, is a statewide Multiple Listing Service with over 5,500 licensees inputting active and sold property listing data. Statistics reflect properties reported as sold in the system within the time periods indicated. Contacts: Maine Association of REALTORS® President Tom Cole (Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group, Brunswick) – (207) 522-3375 [email protected] – President Elect Aaron Bolster (Allied Realty, Skowhegan) – (207) 399-9005 [email protected] For additional names: [email protected]mainerealtors.com

