AUGUSTA — Low for-sale inventory and high demand for Maine’s lifestyle has driven real estate sales and values into double-digit gains. Today, Maine Listings reported that 1,965 single-family existing homes changed hands in November—a rise of 31.17 percent compared to November 2019. Values also increased 20 percent to a median sales price (MSP) of $270,000, comparing November 2020 to November 2019. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
“Residential real estate activity in Maine is vigorous,” says Tom Cole, 2020 President of the Maine Association of Realtors and Broker with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group in Brunswick. “In most markets across Maine, Realtors are reporting multiple offer situations on move-in ready listings. The increased competition for historically low for-sale inventory availability is resulting in price appreciation.”
“January through November sales are 7.9 percent ahead of the comparable time period for 2019—Maine’s best year ever. One-third of November’s sales involved out-of-state buyers, compared to one-fourth during November of 2019.”
Nationally, sales of single-family existing homes rose 25.6 percent in November 2020 compared to November 2019. According to The National Association of Realtors, values also increased 15.1 percent to a national MSP of $315,500. The regional Northeast witnessed a sales jump of 25.7 percent, and the regional MSP of $354,100 represents a 17.4 percent increase comparing November 2020 to November 2019.
“Maine’s reputation as a safe place is fueling interest,” says Cole. “With tight market conditions, buyers and sellers should partner with a Realtor for expert counsel around inventory availability, marketing and pricing, and negotiating strategies to successfully achieve their real estate needs and goals.”
|
NOVEMBER ONLY CHART
November 1-30, 2019 – November 1-30, 2020
|
NUMBER OF UNITS
|
MEDIAN SALES PRICE
|
2019
|
2020
|
%Change
|
2019
|
2020
|
%Change
|STATEWIDE
|
1498
|
1965
|
31.17%
|
$225,000
|
$270,000
|
20.00%
|
ROLLING QUARTER CHART
From September 1, 2019 – November 30, 2019 and
September 1, 2020 – November 30, 2020
|
NUMBER OF UNITS
|
MEDIAN SALES PRICE
|
2019
|
2020
|
%Change
|
2019
|
2020
|
%Change
|STATEWIDE
|
5209
|
6596
|
26.63%
|
$225,000
|
$275,000
|
22.22%
|Androscoggin
|
348
|
391
|
12.36%
|
$181,037
|
$215,500
|
19.04%
|Aroostook
|
181
|
279
|
54.14%
|
$95,000
|
$112,500
|
18.42%
|Cumberland
|
1092
|
1333
|
22.07%
|
$330,000
|
$385,000
|
16.67%
|Franklin
|
162
|
210
|
29.63%
|
$151,250
|
$206,950
|
36.83%
|Hancock
|
254
|
428
|
68.50%
|
$223,000
|
$305,000
|
36.77%
|Kennebec
|
487
|
514
|
5.54%
|
$174,900
|
$210,800
|
20.53%
|Knox
|
176
|
264
|
50.00%
|
$252,000
|
$292,500
|
16.07%
|Lincoln
|
177
|
255
|
44.07%
|
$225,000
|
$360,000
|
60.00%
|Oxford
|
267
|
343
|
28.46%
|
$170,000
|
$229,000
|
34.71%
|Penobscot
|
532
|
579
|
8.83%
|
$150,700
|
$179,100
|
18.85%
|Piscataquis
|
101
|
161
|
59.41%
|
$129,900
|$125,900
|-3.08%
|Sagadahoc
|
130
|
163
|
25.38%
|
$250,000
|
$291,000
|
16.40%
|Somerset
|
179
|
249
|
39.11%
|
$135,000
|
$149,900
|
11.04%
|Waldo
|
154
|
226
|46.75%
|
$197,000
|
$262,000
|
32.99%
|Washington
|
117
|
211
|
80.34%
|
$120,000
|
$168,000
|40.00%
|York
|
852
|
990
|
16.20%
|
$300,000
|
$368,000
|
22.67%
Source: Maine Real Estate Information System, Inc. (d/b/a Maine Listings). Note: Maine Listings, a subsidiary of the Maine Association of REALTORS, is a statewide Multiple Listing Service with over 5,500 licensees inputting active and sold property listing data. Statistics reflect properties reported as sold in the system within the time periods indicated. Contacts: Maine Association of REALTORS® President Tom Cole (Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group, Brunswick) – (207) 522-3375 [email protected] – President Elect Aaron Bolster (Allied Realty, Skowhegan) – (207) 399-9005 [email protected] For additional names: [email protected]mainerealtors.com
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills Rotary welcomes new members
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Thursday, December 31, 2020
-
Advice
Couch potato seeks help for arthritis pain
-
Dear Abby
Jealousy creates a barrier between biological siblings
-
Horoscope
SCORPIO: Don’t linger when the time is ripe for change