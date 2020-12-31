NORWAY — As a result of an unprecedented, financially challenging year for nonprofits due to COVID19, Norway Savings Bank is making more than 30 donations to deserving organizations, totaling over $100,000 for year-end gifts. These nonprofits provide much-needed resources in Oxford, Androscoggin, Cumberland, York and Sagadahoc counties.

“As this year comes to a close, we know there are many nonprofits that desperately need additional financial support to carry out their critical work and to enrich our lives with entertainment through the winter ahead,” said Dan Walsh, President of Norway Savings Bank. “We decided to surprise these organizations with a donation to recognize all they continue to do during this pandemic.”

The organizations provide a wide range of services – from nutrition support, housing, education, LGBTQ+, healthcare to arts and culture and more.

The non-profit organizations are:

• Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine, Saco

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine

• Celebration Barn, South Paris

• Center for Wisdom’s Women, Lewiston

• Community Concepts, Lewiston

• Denmark Arts Center

• Equality Community Center, Portland

• Freeport Community Services

• Good Shepherd Food Bank, Auburn

• HoMEworks, Augusta

• Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center

• A Long Journey Home Rescue, Stow

• Maine Center for Entrepreneurs, Portland

• Maine Recovery Fund, Portland

• Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program, Brunswick

• New Beginnings, Lewiston

• New Ventures Maine, Augusta

• Oasis Free Clinics, Brunswick

• Preble Street, Portland

• The Progress Center, Oxford

• The Public Theatre, Lewiston

• Riding to the Top, Windham

• Ruth’s Reusable Resources, Portland

• Seeds of Hope, Biddeford

• Susan B. Curtis Foundation, Portland

• Tedford Housing, Brunswick

• Trinity Jubilee Center, Lewiston

• University of Maine 4-H Camp and Learning Center – Northstar Program, Bryant Pond

• Wayside Food Programs, Portland

• Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors

