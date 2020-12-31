Skiers participate in a torchlight parade on New Year’s Eve down Broadway Trail at Sunday River ski area in Newry. The parade and fireworks ended promptly at 9 p.m. in accordance with state coronavirus guidelines. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

Fireworks light up the sky on New Year’s Eve at Sunday River ski area in Newry. All festivities stopped promptly at 9 p.m. in accordance with state coronavirus guidelines. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
new years eve
Related Stories
Latest Articles