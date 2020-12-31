To the Editor:

What a year! Did we ever think we would go through remote learning, shutdowns, etc… in our lifetime?

Although recreation programs could not safely be conducted, we continued to keep our facilities open for all citizens to enjoy; Lake Pennesseewassee Park, Cottage Street Recreation Area and the Lovejoy Farm Sports Complex.

The Bruce Fox Ice Rink is in the process of being flooded and the lights are on till 10pm. At this time, the New Balance Warming Hut cannot be opened, but we usually have ice till March 1st, so this could happen at a later date.

Please take time to get outside and enjoy the Maine winter. Other than ice skating, there are many trails and activities to enjoy in our local area as well as across the State.

Stay Safe-Be Smart-Let’s Say Goodbye to 2020 and Welcome to 2021!

Debra Partridge

Director

Parks, Recreation & Cemeteries

Norway

filed under: