LEWISTON – David Marshall Ring, 81, of South Paris passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Marshwood Center. He was born in West Paris on August 10, 1939, the son of Sidney M. and Bessie Yates Ring.

He attended school in Greenwood and graduated from Casco High School. He served in the National Guard.

David worked at the Tannery, at Rumford paper mill, at Burlington Homes and Paris Manufacturing as well as Pioneer Plastics and C. F. Wells. He later worked at the Maine Veterans Home and Flagship Cinemas.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was always on the go, loved to be outdoors and always looked forward to making maple syrup with Warren Emery. David was a bigtime storyteller, he loved his family and enjoyed life. He was a member of the West Paris Fire Department and a 50+ year member of the Masons, belonging to Granite Lodge in West Paris that merged with Jefferson Lodge in Bryant Pond. He was also a member of Paris Lodge #94 AF & AM.

David is survived by his wife Charlene (Conant) Ring of South Paris; his daughter Cathy Ring, his son Arnold Ring, stepchildren Tim Hutchisen and wife Karen Hakala, Tammy Hutchisen, Todd Hutchisen and wife Carrie Hoge; grandchildren Kyle Ring and fiancée Amanda Mayberry, Nikki Goodhart and husband Cameron, Michaela Ring, Alison Kimball and husband Shane, Imogen and Sigrid; great- grandchildren Olivia, Cooper, Rhett, Ryder, Max, Jackson and Jayden; his sisters Eleanor McDonald and Rachel Parent, brother-in-law Ben Conant; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Bill Ring, sister-in-law Betty Ring; and stepson Tommy Hutchisen.

Family and friends may attend a time of visitation on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Interment will be in the spring at Wayside Cemetery in West Paris.

Donations in his memory may be made to the:

Multiple Sclerosis Society

170 US Rt. 1

Falmouth, ME 04105

