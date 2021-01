Friday, January 1

(All times Eastern)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN – Central Michigan at Akron

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N – California at Arizona State

7 p.m.

PAC-12N – Stanford at Arizona

9 p.m.

PAC-12N – Southern California at Oregon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN – Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Cincinnati, Atlanta

ESPN2 – Peach Bowl (Command Center): Georgia vs. Cincinnati, Atlanta

ESPNU – Peach Bowl (Skycast): Georgia vs. Cincinnati, Atlanta

1 p.m.

ABC – Citrus Bowl: Auburn vs. Northwestern, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

ACCN – Rose Bowl (Notre Dame Radio): Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif.

ESPN – Rose Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif.

ESPN2 – Rose Bowl (Command Center): Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif.

ESPNEWS – Rose Bowl (DataCenter): Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif.

ESPNU – Rose Bowl (Skycast): Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif.

SECN – Rose Bowl (Alabama Radio): Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif.

8 p.m.

ACCN – Sugar Bowl (Clemson Radio): Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans

ESPN – Sugar Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans

ESPN2 – Sugar Bowl (Command Center): Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans

ESPNEWS – Sugar Bowl (DataCenter): Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans

ESPNU – Sugar Bowl (Skycast): Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN – Denver at Colorado College

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBCSB – Boston at Detroit

8 p.m.

NBATV – LA Lakers at San Antonio

10:30 p.m.

NBATV – Portland at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:25 p.m.

NBCSN – Premier League: West Ham United at Everton

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN – Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United

