PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Several area students have been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the fall 2020 semester as follows:

Jaylin Cloutier of Lewiston, Emily Edwards of Gray, Emily Wallace of Harrison, Kyle Mason of Hiram, Anna Dodge of Litchfield, Ellery Hunt of Bridgton, Julianna Labul of Farmington, Jessica Turner of South Paris, Alexander Gorham of Peru, Jeromey Rancourt of Lewiston, Madelin Svetin and Holly Temple of Topsham.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the fall 2020 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Acacia Fournier of Jay and Grace Gallant of Oxford were named to the dean’s list.

To be named, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the fall semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

« Previous

Next »