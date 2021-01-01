LEWISTON — YWCA Central Maine will celebrate the importance of friendship among womxn on “Galentine’s Day” – Friday, Feb. 12.

The YWCA invites members of the community to send a “Galentine” to a special friend. On Feb. 12, YWCA staff will deliver baskets of treats and well wishes to womxn and girls in the Lewiston and Auburn community. Galentine’s baskets will be stuffed full of goodies that can include chocolate, baked goods, coffee, soaps, flowers, gift cards, candles and personalized messages. There will be three baskets to choose from and each will be a special surprise delivery.

Each Galentine’s Day gift basket is available for order at $35, including delivery. Adding a bottle of wine will be an additional $15 charge ($50 total for a basket with wine). The Galentine’s Day delivery service is a fundraiser to benefit the work of the YWCA in empowering women and eliminating racism.

To order a Galentine’s Day basket, visit the website at ywcamaine.org to fill out an online form and email it to [email protected], call the YWCA at 207-795-4050 to fill out a form by phone, or stop by at the front desk.

Orders will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 5.

« Previous

Next »