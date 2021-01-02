A small crowd of adventurous swimmers plunged into the ocean Saturday morning at Gooch’s Beach in Kennebunk, keeping the 20th annual Atlantic Plunge going during the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the pandemic, in-person attendance was limited to 40 people by Caring Unlimited, the domestic abuse prevention group that organized the event. Some other polar bear plunges were moved to a “virtual” setting or canceled entirely.

Del Bean of Buxton is rearing to go as he waits for the Atlantic Plunge at Gooch’s Beach In Kennebunk, Maine on Saturday. #cowboyinmaine #PolarPlunge pic.twitter.com/ciRaf5IbwI — Derek Davis (@derek_ddavis) January 2, 2021

Others could attend the event virtually by submitting photos of their icy dips, along with a record of the air temperature at their location. Organizers encouraged virtual plungers to think of creative alternatives such as jumping in snow or an ice bath.

Money raised in the event supports Caring Unlimited’s 24-hour support and safety planning for York County residents experiencing domestic abuse.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: