A small crowd of adventurous swimmers plunged into the ocean Saturday morning at Gooch’s Beach in Kennebunk, keeping the 20th annual Atlantic Plunge going during the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of the pandemic, in-person attendance was limited to 40 people by Caring Unlimited, the domestic abuse prevention group that organized the event. Some other polar bear plunges were moved to a “virtual” setting or canceled entirely.
Del Bean of Buxton is rearing to go as he waits for the Atlantic Plunge at Gooch’s Beach In Kennebunk, Maine on Saturday. #cowboyinmaine #PolarPlunge pic.twitter.com/ciRaf5IbwI
— Derek Davis (@derek_ddavis) January 2, 2021
Others could attend the event virtually by submitting photos of their icy dips, along with a record of the air temperature at their location. Organizers encouraged virtual plungers to think of creative alternatives such as jumping in snow or an ice bath.
Money raised in the event supports Caring Unlimited’s 24-hour support and safety planning for York County residents experiencing domestic abuse.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
By the numbers: An incredible year in Maine real estate
-
Maine
Older Mainers wait for word on vaccine: How will they know we’re here?
-
Maine
4 dams, the future of Kennebec fish runs and salmon’s survival at stake in federal licensing battle
-
Outdoors
Fans of the bitter cold share their inspiration
-
Business
Should workers wary of COVID-19 vaccines be forced to take one for the team?