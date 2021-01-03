Sunday, January 3

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN – Wisconsin at Penn State

4 p.m.

CBSSN – Lehigh at Lafayette College

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN – St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island

5:30 p.m.

BTN – Ohio State at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ACCN – Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

CBSSN – Navy at Bucknell

ESPNU – Southern Illinois at Drake

7 p.m.

ESPN2 – Houston at Southern Methodist

7:30 p.m.

BTN – Northwestern at Michigan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN – Clemson at Miami

CBSSN – Duquesne at Dayton

ESPNU – Houston at Central Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN2 – Kentucky at Mississippi State

SECN – Texas A&M at Florida

2 p.m.

ACCN – Boston College at North Carolina State

CBSSN – George Washington at Fordham

PAC-12N – California at Arizona

3 p.m.

ESPN2 – Iowa State at Texas

SECN – Georgia at Auburn

4 p.m.

ACCN – Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

PAC-12N – UCLA at Oregon

5 p.m.

ESPN2 – Michigan at Northwestern

SECN – Missouri at Arkansas

6 p.m.

PAC-12N – Stanford at Arizona State

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBCSB – Boston at Detroit

6 p.m.

NBATV – Washington at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.

NBATV – Portland at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS – Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, NY Jets at New England

FOX – Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Detroit, Dallas at NY Giants, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

4:25 p.m.

CBS – Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Arizona at LA Rams, Tennessee at Houston

FOX – Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Seattle at San Francisco, New Orleans at Carolina

8:20 p.m.

NBC – Washington at Philadelphia

SKIING

3 p.m.

NBC – FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)

4:30 p.m.

NBC – FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Bormio, Italy (taped)

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN – FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN – Premiership: Bath at Leicester (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 – Serie A: Crotone at Inter Milan

9:10 a.m.

NBCSN – Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN – Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea —

