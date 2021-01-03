Sunday, January 3
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN – Wisconsin at Penn State
4 p.m.
CBSSN – Lehigh at Lafayette College
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN – St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island
5:30 p.m.
BTN – Ohio State at Minnesota
6 p.m.
ACCN – Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
CBSSN – Navy at Bucknell
ESPNU – Southern Illinois at Drake
7 p.m.
ESPN2 – Houston at Southern Methodist
7:30 p.m.
BTN – Northwestern at Michigan
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN – Clemson at Miami
CBSSN – Duquesne at Dayton
ESPNU – Houston at Central Florida
1 p.m.
ESPN2 – Kentucky at Mississippi State
SECN – Texas A&M at Florida
2 p.m.
ACCN – Boston College at North Carolina State
CBSSN – George Washington at Fordham
PAC-12N – California at Arizona
3 p.m.
ESPN2 – Iowa State at Texas
SECN – Georgia at Auburn
4 p.m.
ACCN – Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
PAC-12N – UCLA at Oregon
5 p.m.
ESPN2 – Michigan at Northwestern
SECN – Missouri at Arkansas
6 p.m.
PAC-12N – Stanford at Arizona State
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBCSB – Boston at Detroit
6 p.m.
NBATV – Washington at Brooklyn
8:30 p.m.
NBATV – Portland at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS – Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, NY Jets at New England
FOX – Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Detroit, Dallas at NY Giants, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
4:25 p.m.
CBS – Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Arizona at LA Rams, Tennessee at Houston
FOX – Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Seattle at San Francisco, New Orleans at Carolina
8:20 p.m.
NBC – Washington at Philadelphia
SKIING
3 p.m.
NBC – FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)
4:30 p.m.
NBC – FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Bormio, Italy (taped)
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN – FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN – Premiership: Bath at Leicester (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 – Serie A: Crotone at Inter Milan
9:10 a.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea —
