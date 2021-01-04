Monday, January 4
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU – Presbyterian at North Carolina (Asheville)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 – Indiana at Maryland
ESPNU – Howard at Norfolk State
9 p.m.
FS1 – Colorado State at San Diego State
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton —
