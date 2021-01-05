LEWISTON – It is with great sadness, we are announcing the passing of Daniel Charles Langlais on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was born in Lewiston on Oct. 18, 1953, the son of George and Carmen (DeBlois) Langlais.

Daniel graduated from Lewiston High School in 1973 and married his high school sweetheart, Patricia A. Cyr on March 15, 1974. They were married 44 years and together raised their two daughters.

He was known for his personality and humor. Throughout the last decade he used these qualities to keep fighting through his illnesses and was known by family and friends to be like a cat who had outlived more than his nine lives. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren, they were the center of his world, along with his dogs, Abby and Tucker. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for them. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing and riding his motorcycle back when he was in better health. He was a collector of coins, guns, model cars and specialty lighters.

He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Girouard and her husband, Tony of Lewiston and Tammy LePage of Lamoine; siblings, Donald Webber and his wife Diane, Denise McCarthy, Anne Bulley, William Langlais and Thomas Langlais and his wife Karen; his grandchildren and joy of his life: Lillian, Alexis and her fiancé Richard, Nathaniel, Julie, Kaelynn and Trinity. He will be missed by many extended family members and friends.

He was widowed in 2018 with the unexpected passing of his wife of 44 years, Patricia. She was the love of his life and his caretaker through everything. He is also predeceased by his parents.

Funeral services honoring Daniel’s life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held Friday, Jan. 8, from 9-11 a.m., at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, Maine. CDC attendee restrictions, face coverings, and social distancing will apply.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com

Memorial donations in Daniel’s memory may be made to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240