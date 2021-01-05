SOUTH PARIS – Eva C. Heikkinen, 99, of South Paris, passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2020 at Market Square Health Care Center, where she had been a resident for the past 2 ½ years.She was the youngest child of Finnish immigrants Thomas August and Ella Kustaava Cummings. Growing up on the farm, Eva developed a love and appreciation for the outdoors, particularly skiing, where she often skied the one-mile trip down King Hill to school. This practice enabled her to win many ski races, and she still owned the medals to prove it.In 1942 she married Eino Heikkinen. During WWII they moved to Portland, where they aided in the war effort working at the shipyard building ships. After the war they built a home in South Paris, where she lived for the next 70 years until failing health created a need for assisted living.After attending Bliss Business College she was employed at the Oxford County Courthouse for a time. Then she worked at the local Chevrolet dealership as bookkeeper and office manager for many years. Eva loved her Chevy convertibles and whenever she got a new one she would have to take it up Rt 26 to “see what it would do.”Upon retirement, she and Eino spent several summers fishing in the Rangeley area. They became very accomplished at fly fishing, but somehow Eva seemed to catch the biggest trout on their fishing excursions, much to Eino’s chagrin.Eva was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years; her son Dave; her grandson Tim; her siblings Tina, Kalle, Eric, Konsto; and child siblings lost to the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 prior to her birth.She is survived by her son Tom and wife Patty; grandson Dave Jr. and wife Jen, granddaughters Rachael, her husband Kelvin Decato and great granddaughter Vivian, and Katrina Heikkinen and fiancè Rory. She also leaves behind son Dave’s widow, Lorraine, and family; many nieces and nephews including special nieces Nancy, Rebecca and Ruth.The family expresses the utmost gratitude to the brave and kind staff at Market Square Health Care for their selfless and dedicated care of Eva and all of the residents.A graveside service is planned for the spring at King Hill Cemetery, date TBD.