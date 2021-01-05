SOUTH PARIS -Geraldine Moulton Lavelle, 91, passed away on Dec. 31, 2020. Born in Lewiston, Maine, on June 23, 1929, to Berthe Couture Moulton and Maynard W. Moulton, she attended Auburn schools and graduated from Bates College in 1950. Married in 1950 to Albert F. Brady, she became the mother of Mark and Cynthia, and the family lived together in several states. She married Robert E. Lavelle in 1963 and celebrated ] 52 wonderful years of marriage, in Massachusetts and Maine. Before moving to South Paris, Geri had lived in Sudbury, Mass., for 26 years, working first as the keeper of the general ledger for the town, before her interest in working with youth led her to become a special education tutor and administrative assistant for 17 years, taking related graduate courses at Framingham State College. She also conducted a private tutoring business from her home. As a member of the Village Bible Chapel in Framingham, and Crossroads Ministry, she was involved in Sunday School education and mentoring teens.

In 1992, Geri retired in Maine (where her heart had always been) to be near her mother, and daughter and family. She enjoyed providing French lessons to her grandchildren, gardening on the farm, playing the piano, reading, and writing a collection of loving personal stories and poems that are treasured by her family. Trips to Pemaquid and Harpswell were among favorite summer rituals. She was an active member of the South Paris Baptist Church, The Browning Book Club, and the Women’s Hospital Auxiliary.

Geri will be greatly missed by many loving relatives and friends.

She is survived by her son, Mark Brady and Patricia of Holly Springs, N.C.; daughter, Cynthia Mingle and husband Daniel of South Paris; brother, Peter Moulton and wife Diane of Freeport; grandson, Michael Brady of Holly Springs, N.C.; granddaughter, Abigail Mingle of Portland; granddaughter, Kathleen van der Munnik and husband Nicholas of Cambridge, Mass. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert and very recently, her brother, Daniel B. Moulton.

The family will be forever appreciative of the extraordinary and loving care provided by the staff members at Market Square Health Residential Care and Beacon Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris.

A memorial service will be planned for the summer. Shared memories are welcome online at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.