TURNER – Patricia Clark of Turner passed away New Year’s Day at home with her loving family at her side. She had been in declining health since she fractured her hip in a fall at home in November of 2019.

Patricia was born March 3, 1921, in Conway N.H. She went to local schools and graduated from Kennett High School in 1938. Her mother was an English teacher there and instilled a love of English literature in Patricia at a young age. She went to Radcliffe College and graduated in 1943 with a degree in English.

She married Austin Kibbee Jr. in 1946 and moved to Turner in 1948. They built their house in Turner in 1953. Patricia started teaching Latin, English and Ancient History in 1964 at Leavitt Area High School in Turner where she retired in 1984.

Patricia and Austin divorced in 1969 and she married Richard Clark. He died in 1986 and she’s been a retired widow since.

She travelled a lot with friends including going to Maui with her companion, Bud Lewis, to visit her middle son, Mark, several years in a row.

She also travelled a lot with her retired friend, Adriann Tucker. They and one other friend went on an unforgettable excursion to Switzerland.

Patricia was active in charity work and contributed to many organizations including Children International through which she sponsored a Guatemalan girl named Claudia from infancy to age 18. She was a member of the First Universalist Church of Turner Center and volunteered for many years at the Turner Public Library.

Patricia is survived by sons, Wade Kibbee of Turner and Austin S. Kibbee III of Seattle, stepdaughter, Sherry and husband John “Beanlet” Wineberg of Seattle and stepdaughter Nancy Clark of Turner with whom she was very close. Also five grandchildren; Shane, Nicky, Elizabeth, Jonathan and Annabelle along with several great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by son, Mark, stepdaughter, Ann Clark Turbin and granddaughter, Rachel.

There will be no funeral, only a very private memorial gathering as per her request.

She also requested any donations be sent to Amedisys Foundation at Beacon Home Hospice Care,

245 Center ST., Suite 10A,

Auburn, ME 04210.

They took loving care of Patricia for 10 months.