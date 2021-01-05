Wilton Select Board agenda
6 p.m. Tuesday, January 5
***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***
Item 1: Minutes of the Select Board meeting of December 15, 2020
Item 2: Consideration of renewal permits for three medical marijuana retail establishments
Item 3: Consideration of mutual aid agreement for public works with town of Farmington
Item 4: Discussion and consideration of Kineowatha Park long term care plan
Item 5: Discussion and consideration of Wilson Lake retaining wall project
Item 6: Manager’s report
a. Town Office Generator
Item 7: Other business
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Politics
How Congress will count Electoral College votes Wednesday
-
Politics
Josh Hawley says ‘Antifa scumbags’ terrorized his family’s Virginia home. Protesters say they held a peaceful vigil.
-
News
Wilton Select Board agenda
-
Nation / World
The Latest: Seniors in Florida camp out overnight for vaccine
-
Politics
Georgia polls open for Senate runoffs — and the wait for results begins