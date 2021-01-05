Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, January 5

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***

Item 1: Minutes of the Select Board meeting of December 15, 2020

Item 2: Consideration of renewal permits for three medical marijuana retail establishments

Item 3: Consideration of mutual aid agreement for public works with town of Farmington

Item 4: Discussion and consideration of Kineowatha Park long term care plan

Item 5: Discussion and consideration of Wilson Lake retaining wall project

Item 6: Manager’s report

a. Town Office Generator

Item 7: Other business

