POLAND – Alden Marshall LaClaire was born in Moores Corner, Mass. on May 3, 1925 to Harriet and Joseph LaClaire. Alden died peacefully on Jan. 3, 2021 at his home of 50 years in Poland, Maine, in the presence of his wife, his son Randy, and a care nurse.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Beverly May Williams LaClaire; three sons, Gary LaClaire of Eddington, Phil LaClaire of Marlborough, N.H., and Randy LaClaire of Poland, their wives, and families comprising seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Alden was one of 10 children. He was predeceased by four siblings, Marion, Joseph, Oliver, and James, and survived by Phyllis, Ellie, Roy, Lenny, and June.

Alden served his country in World War II in the Marine Corp, in the south pacific arena. His tour of duty included the invasion of Okinawa.

Alden came home to learn the electrical trade, founding LaClaire Electric in Athol, Mass., and later, after moving to Maine, becoming a professional engineer registered in several states.

Alden moved his family to Bangor in 1964 to establish the Bangor Rescue Mission. After five years spent founding the mission, he passed the baton to others and returned to his electrical career. In 1972 they moved to Poland where in 1980 he co-founded the Poland Baptist Church.

There will be a memorial service at the Poland Baptist Church on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. The church will be broadcasting the service over a limited-reach (parking lot) FM station so that social distancing can be maintained in the building due to Covid-19 restrictions. Masks will be required for those entering the building.

There will be a brief graveside committal time at the Plainview Cemetery in Moorse Corner, Mass., on Friday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. Alden’s family welcomes your kind words and condolences on his Tribute Wall at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Prison Fellowship at http://www.prisonfellowship.org/action/ or Androscoggin Home Health at http://www.androscoggin.org.

