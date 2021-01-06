CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kate McKinnon, 37; Julie Chen, 51; Gabrielle Reece, 51; Rowan Atkinson, 66.

Happy Birthday: Organize your time and stay on top of your deadlines. Do your best to get along with others, regardless of your differences. A positive attitude will encourage others to compromise. Less emotion and more strategy will lead to good results. Take good care of your health, wealth and relationships. Make love a priority. Stop dreaming and start doing. Your numbers are 3, 16, 22, 26, 34, 41, 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t linger; connect with people who can help you achieve your objective. Refuse to let an emotional situation get blown out of proportion. Size up what’s going on, then offer a fair solution. Anger solves nothing; be prepared to compromise. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Expect to face opposition if you voice your opinion. Have your facts straight, and remember to use diplomacy if you want to get things done. Acting in haste will lead to uncertainty. Don’t let your emotions take over. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Physical activity will be challenging if you compete with someone who doesn’t play fair. Consider what you are up against and whether it’s in your best interest. Don’t agree to a change that hinders your chance to advance. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will run high when dealing with family matters. Put your ego aside and look at the facts. You’ll come up with a unique solution that will appease everyone involved. Joint finances or ventures will lead to problems. Physical fitness will ease stress. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your life simple. The less you interact with others, the easier it will be to get things done. Focus on home improvements that allow you to incorporate a work-from-home station to bring in additional funds. Romance is on the rise. 4 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional purchases will cause more stress than comfort. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that is risky or that might put you in debt. Spend more time taking care of your financial, physical and emotional well-being. Don’t fold under pressure. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Charm will help you defer someone’s attempts to put demands on you. Offer solutions in place of bailing someone out physically or financially. Pay more attention to what you want and changes that will ensure better health and less stress. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change of heart will cause short-term uncertainty. Take a step back, and you will discover what you can do to turn around a situation that is bothering you. An adjustment at home will lead to greater freedom. Honesty and facts matter. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Check in with someone you have collaborated with successfully, and you will be offered options that pique your interest. Before you promise to participate, consider how it will affect your personal life. Act on reason, not emotions. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a moment to evaluate situations before letting your emotions take over. It’s essential to understand the ramifications if you act in haste. Use discretion when discussing matters with a friend, relative or peer. Pay close attention to detail. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take pride in what you do. You’ll gain support if you think for yourself instead of following someone’s lead. Put your time and effort into making a difference, and you will get ahead. Let your intuition guide you. 5 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to the people you know and trust. Someone competitive will try to make you look bad. Stay alert and concentrate on your responsibilities. Shared expenses will lead to uncertainty. Set rules to protect against loss. Don’t pay for someone’s mistake. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are playful, entertaining and sensitive. You are demanding and proactive.

