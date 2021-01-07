We’re sure some of you have some wonderful memories of 2020, but lots more, perhaps, are very relieved to say good riddance to the year and welcome 2021. We are looking forward to less angst and more normalcy!

The Age-Friendly Community Initiative wonders if you know someone who:

• Worries where their next meal is coming from? The Bethel Food Pantry (207-824-0369; www.BethelFoodPantry.org) is open the first and third Wednesday of each month, 9:00 am-2:00 pm, Nazarene Church (16 Church Street), side entrance. Clients pull up, stay in their vehicle to check in and are done in just a few minutes. Upon request, food can be delivered to your home. Let us know, and perhaps we can direct you to additional food services.

• Is lonely during this winter season? Let us know, and we can call just to chat or send them a note.

• Is nervous or anxious during these hard times? Let us know, and we can direct them to professional services.

• Has trouble heating their home? The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) provides money to help low-income homeowners and renters pay for heating costs, weatherization, or system improvements, or pay electric bills. (https://www.mainehousing.org/programs-services/energy/energydetails/home-energy-assistance-program)

• Is worried about their risk for falling in their home? Let us know. AFCI has a free Home Assessment Program with the services of a certified Occupational Therapist.

• Needs goods delivered to their home or pick-up of items from Walmarts? Let us know, and we can arrange it.

How can you get a hold of us for any of the above? Call 824-4444, email [email protected], or visit our FaceBook page.

Some suggestions to help you through this cold season and COVID restrictions:

You may be tired of Zoom by now – but we may be relying on this valuable online tool for the next few months’ worth of social events and learning opportunities. If you’re not totally comfortable with using it, SeniorsPlus offers a class called Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected. To learn more about this and many other online classes and group activities: https://www.seniorsplus.org/assets/ed_center_january_2021.pdf

Bethel’s Richard Blanco will do a poetry reading with fellow poet Ada Limon, on Friday, January 8 at 7:00 pm on Zoom – free and open to the public. Zoom link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130301339815.

