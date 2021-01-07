STRONG — The Strong Elementary School went into full lockdown for one hour Thursday morning following a disturbance at the school that resulted in the arrest of a local man.

“As the result of an agitated individual at Strong Elementary School this morning and out of extreme caution for students and staff, (lock down) protocols were implemented,” Superintendent Todd Sanders wrote in an email. Sanders is the superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 58.

An investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Christian Richards, 27, of Strong arrived at the school, and became agitated with school officials to the point where officials dialed 911 and placed the school in full lockdown, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

“It is alleged Richards began banging on windows and attempted to force his way into the school,” Nichols wrote in a release.

Richards was arrested by Detective Stephen Charles on a felony charge of terrorizing at the school and a misdemeanor charge of terrorizing “for communicating threats to the school staff,” Nichols wrote in a news release.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was notified and they responded immediately, Sanders wrote.

“Upon their arrival the incident was addressed and resolved with minimal disruptions to the school day,” he wrote.

The lockdown was “concluded and all students and staff are safe and secure, ” according to Sanders.

“I would like to commend our students, staff, and administration for their quick and proper adherence to our safety procedures. Thanks also to the Franklin County Sheriff’s department for their response time and extreme professionalism in addressing this issue,” he wrote.

Richards is being held without bail at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, a corrections officer said. He is expected to appear before a judge Friday.

Lt. David St. Laurent, Lt. David Rackliffe, Charles, Deputies Tyler Gray and Brian McCormick , and Maine State Trooper Jed Malcore responded to the incident reported at about 8:12 a.m.

A conviction on a felony charge of terrorizing carries a maximum five years in prison and the misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to 364 days.

