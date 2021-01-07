Not all cats and dogs are snuggly, feel good animals. With many of the pets that enter a shelter it takes time and patience to make a bond.

When Azrael entered Responsible Pet Care as a stray it was obvious to the staff that he had not been cared for in a long while. He was fearful and did not allow anyone to come close to him. He was not accustomed to having someone touch him or speak to him in a soft manner.

The feline caregivers at the shelter worked their magic with Azrael. It took small, cautious steps but they were able to break through to Azrael and earn his trust.

Azrael is a turn around kitty. He has learned that humans can be good to have around. He needs a home with a person that will be patient with him. The reward for that patience will be realized when a bond is formed between Azrael and his new person.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

filed under: