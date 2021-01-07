BETHEL — SAD 44 students shifted to remote learning for three days following a positive COVID-19 test at Telstar. The school announced the positive case Monday evening.

All SAD 44 schools closed for 72 hours. Students are expected to return to school Friday.

Monday evening the school reached out to anyone whose child may have come into contact with the infected person.

A deep cleaning was done at all SAD 44 schools. There are no other known cases in any of the school.

