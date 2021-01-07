BETHEL — Last week Suds Pub closed for New Year’s weekend after an employee came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant made a Facebook post December 30 that said “we value the safety of our staff and patrons and have been in contact with the CDC for guidance.”

Suds Pub had been open for takeout and limited dine-in service in the main dining room upstairs.

As of Monday evening, there had been no update to its Facebook page.

