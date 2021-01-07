It’s very hard to believe the way this country is going, or is going to be. Democrats should wait and see, with Biden as their next president. He is nothing but crooked. What is the matter with his supporters?

President Trump said what he was going to do, and he did it. But these crooked Democrat politicians didn’t like that he laid the law down on the crooks. President Trump nominated three justices to the Supreme Court, and they went against him because of Judge Roberts. They have no backbone.

I believe most politicians and judges are crooked. Well, people can enjoy crooked Biden and those politicians.

Tom Hart, Lewiston