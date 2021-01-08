LEWISTON — Healthy Androscoggin, in partnership with the Dempsey Center, has announced the 22nd annual Quit & Win program. Participants from Maine have the opportunity to win up to $250 in cash and prizes for attending all three classes of the tobacco cessation program.

Due to the pandemic, the program will be offered virtually, since the ultimate goal is to keep participants as safe as possible. The program will begin Wednesday, Jan. 13, running from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Other program dates are Jan. 20 and 27.

The course includes instruction on preparing to quit, getting through the first few days, avoiding triggers to start smoking again and staying tobacco-free forever.

Participants will need a reliable computer and Internet access, since the program will take place over Zoom. Go to healthyandroscoggin.org/quitandwin to register.