BRIDGTON — Registration for Bridgton’s 45th annual “4 on the Fourth” Road Race and Kids’ Fun Run will open at midnight Friday, Jan. 15. Registration links can be accessed at fouronthefourth.com.

Last year’s successful virtual race took place on the original course from 1977; however, the 45th annual race will return to its certified four-mile course, which starts on lower Main Street and finishes on Depot Street. All proceeds will benefit the Bridgton Public Library and local nonprofits.

Despite COVID-19 limitations, the Race Committee has been making preparations for this year’s race. Updates will be shared over the course of the next several months on the website, social media and via email. The committee has also welcomed three new members from the Lakes Region: Acadia Gantz, Jess Gyger and Bridgette Fuller.

Race Committee members said they hope that with the continued roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, the 45th “4 on the Fourth” July 4 race will be safe and competitive.