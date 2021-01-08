12/30/2020 1819hrs, Deputy Couture, Deputy Morgan, Chief Deputy Lowell, Rangeley Officer Tyler Fournier and two Border Patrol Agents responded to a medical call at a residence on Lynn Way in Dallas Plt. where it was reported that the victim had sustained gunshot wounds. Officer Fournier and a Border Patrol Agent from the Rangeley station were first on the scene and apprehended the alleged shooter. A Border Patrol Agent also administered first aid to the victim securing the wounds until Northstar Rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

The investigation revealed a verbal altercation had occurred between the suspect and the victim inside of the residence, and that both men were related by marriage. The altercation eventually ended up outside of the residence where it was reported that the suspect shot the victim. Deputy Couture arrested the suspect Jesse Duval (45) of Westminster Mass for Elevated Aggravated Assault Class A and Reckless Conduct Class C and was transported to jail. The victim was transported to FMH where he was treated for his injuries which were not life threatening and interviewed by Lt. David St. Laurent. Sgt. Nate Bean and K-9 Bain located the shell casings to the handgun that was used in the crime. Rangeley Police Chief Russell French assisted at the scene as well as Rangeley Fire Units. The case is still under investigation.