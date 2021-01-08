Temperature
Maximum: 56° Date: 12/2
Minimum: -4° Date: 12/16
Average True Temp: 21.2258 °
Precipitation
Total for month: 5.03″
Greatest: 1.55″ Date: 12/6
Daily Average: 0.162258”
Year to Date: 40.729”
Snow
Total: 17.68”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 2”
Season to Date: 20.788″
Wind
Peak: 45 Date: 12/29
Low: 7 Date: 12/20
Average Peak 24.03226 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.15
Low: 0
Wind Chill
Low: -42 Date: 12/16
Humidity
Average: 44.41935
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation / World
The Latest: Capitol Police officer dies of injuries suffered in riots
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Nature and Science
-
The Rangeley Highlander
December Savage Stats
-
The Franklin Journal
UMaine, UNH Extensions offer farm food safety planning
-
The Franklin Journal
Attend town meeting!