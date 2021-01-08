Temperature

Maximum: 56° Date: 12/2
Minimum: -4° Date: 12/16
Average True Temp: 21.2258 °

Precipitation

Total for month: 5.03″
Greatest: 1.55″ Date: 12/6
Daily Average: 0.162258”
Year to Date: 40.729”

Snow

Total: 17.68”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 2”
Season to Date: 20.788″

Wind

Peak: 45 Date: 12/29
Low: 7 Date: 12/20
Average Peak 24.03226 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.15
Low: 0

Wind Chill
Low: -42 Date: 12/16

Humidity
Average: 44.41935

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.

