After 24 years of service Brian St. Louis, co-owner of Sunrise View Farms, has stepped down from being the caretaker of Saddleback Lake Lodges.
With 36 units, Saddleback Lake Lodges required year-round care and maintenance. 36 units means 36 driveways to plow, 36 walkways to shovel, 36 lawns to mow, gardens to tend to, and other behind the scenes tasks. Easing into retirement, St. Louis decided to scale back on this large commitment. In appreciation of the decades of great service, the Saddleback Lake Lodges Board showed their appreciation by presenting an aerial photograph of Saddleback Lake Lodges. The photo was both taken and presented by Nick Leadley of Nick Leadley Nature Photography, who is also a member of the Saddleback Lake Lodges Board.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley woman seriously hurt in crash
-
The Rangeley Highlander
UMaine Extension, UNH Extension offer lighting options for indoor growing webinar Jan. 27
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Scrappy Chef: Comfort food is anything you just sigh… yum, yum, yum
-
Maine
Maine reports record 41 deaths from COVID-19, 782 new cases
-
Connections
Auburn library to host two-part workshop on nutrition, budget