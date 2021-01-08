Just days after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the presidential election, the CBS news magazine “60 Minutes” plans to air a profile of Maine Sen. Angus King talking about his vision for how a bitterly-divided Congress can work together.

The profile of King, an independent, will air Sunday and feature interviews King gave to “60 Minutes” correspondent Jon Wertheim. King was first interviewed for the segment Dec. 23 in Brunswick. Locations included the campus of Bowdoin College, the downtown and the Frontier Cafe, said Matthew Felling, King’s communications director.

King, 76, was interviewed again Thursday in Washington D.C., a day after he had been inside the Capitol when it was stormed by a mob of President Trump’s supporters who were seeking to stop Congress from counting the electoral votes and affirming Joe Biden as the next president. King was not available to answer questions about the segment Friday, Felling said.

The segment on King was still being edited Friday, and no part of it was available for viewing, according to CBS. A CBS news release said that in interviews with Wertheim, King talked about congressional colleagues who challenged the certification of Electoral College votes, an action that helped provoke Wednesday’s riots. King issued a statement after the attack on the Capitol calling on Republicans and Democrats alike to oppose Trump and his efforts to delegitimize the election.

After the riots at the Capitol, King and fellow Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, were among a bipartisan group of 13 lawmakers who issued a statement condemning the actions of the president’s supporters.

Because the segment is a profile of King, including his background and record, “60 Minutes” producers wanted to interview him in his hometown of Brunswick, Felling said. King talked about Maine and its economy plus legislation he’s worked on with senators in both parties. King also talked in his interviews with Wertheim about his hopes and vision for the upcoming Congress, where the Democrats hold a one-vote edge in the Senate, said Felling.

“With a new administration coming in and with the Senate split 50/50, they (“60 Minutes”) looked at his track record and thought this might be a useful guidepost for how you might get results in a divided Congress,” said Felling of the segment. “What Sen. King focuses on is that there are a lot of 80/20 issues out there, issues where 80 percent of the people agree.”

Sunday’s episode of “60 Minutes” will air on CBS immediately following an NFL playoff game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints, likely sometime after 8 p.m.

