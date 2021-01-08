PORTLAND — Northeast Bank has donated $2,500 each to the Bethel Area District Exchange & Food Pantry and Good Shepherd Food Bank.
It was part of a $10,000 donation to Maine food pantries to assistance centers as they geared up to help those in need during the holiday season. The contributions reinforce the bank’s outreach program and giveback mission to support communities through donations, event sponsorship and employee volunteerism.
