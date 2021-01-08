LEWISTON – Rita T. Caron, 89, of Lewiston, peacefully passed away on Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021 at Marshwood Healthcare Center in Lewiston. She was born in Lewiston on August 16, 1931, a daughter of the late Odilon and Rosana (Delaire) Fortier. She grew up in the area and attended local schools.

Early on, Rita worked in Lewiston for Clark Shoe as a shoe dresser. On May 1, 1954 she married Louis Caron in Lewiston and they started their journey together.

Shortly after they were married, they moved to Connecticut where Louis worked as a machinist and Rita worked for a spring manufacturer. After some time, they eventually moved back here to Auburn.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Auburn and enjoyed working outside, gardening and walks in the woods with Louis. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her nephew, Donald Latouche of Sabattus, her nieces, Susan Roderick of Greene, Jackie Harrison of Ontario, Canada; as well as many other extended family members.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Louis; and her six siblings.

A prayer service will be held on Friday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery (large mausoleum) 217 Switzerland Rd., Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group\Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.