OXFORD — Selectmen on Thursday night appointed a school board member, accepted a grant and held an executive session on hiring a new town manager.

The meeting, which lasted 15 minutes, was attended by Sharon Jackson, Dana Dillingham and Samantha Hewey, who acted as chairwoman in the absence of Scott Hunter, who was on a fire call. Caldwell Jackson did not attend.

Lisa Dunham was appointed a School Administrative District 17 director. She succeeds David Dunn, who resigned in November after his wife, Joan Davis-Dunn, took a position at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School.

Dunham, co-owner of Valley View Orchard Pies on Madison Avenue, submitted a letter to the board expressing interest in the position.

Selectmen also accepted a grant for $2,025 from the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry .

Police Capt. Rickie Jack told the board Dominic Cronce has been hired as a reserve officer and will attend the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. Jack said Cronce is doing an excellent job, and Hewey added she had heard very good things about him.

After signing warrants, the board held an executive session to discuss hiring a town manager to succeed Butch Asselin, who is retiring at the end of March.

