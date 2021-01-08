Franklin County Animal Shelter is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. They will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Road, Farmington. This week, the Pets of the Week are:

Janice, Hound Mix, 10 months, Female: Meet Janice!! Janice is your typical hyper, active, outgoing, talkative hound mix teenage puppy who is looking for her furever home! Ideally her new home will be one that understands hounds, and who is willing to take on a 10 month old pup that hasn’t had much in the means of training. Janice has A LOT of energy! Janice is dog selective, and is not good with cats.

Plato, Male, Senior (7+ Years) , FIV Positive: Hi there!! My name is Plato. I am a newly retired FCAS Feral Community cat who decided that living outside was no longer for me. I am sweet and affectionate, but I do get overstimulated easily and I do nip from time to time. I am FIV positive. I would prefer to find a home without dogs, and due to my FIV, I’m looking for a home without other cats, or in a home with other FIV positive cats.

