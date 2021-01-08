SUPER SWEET on QUIMBY POND!! Seasonal 1BR cottage offers comfortable living all on one level. Fabulous views of the pond and Ephraim Ridge from the open living/kitchen area. Spacious deck great for entertaining and relaxing. Gradual slope to 100′ frontage with dock. Quiet setting – listen to the loons, gaze at the stars. Fully updated – move right in and enjoy! Offered for $245,000
For more info contact Caryn Dreyfuss, Broker with Morton & Furbish Real Estate 207 233 8275.
