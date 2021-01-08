STRONG — The Strong Elementary School was the scene of an altercation Thursday morning, Jan. 7, that resulted in a call to 911, the school being locked down, and an arrest made.

According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:12 a.m., Lt. St. Laurent, Lt. Rackliffe, Det. Stephen Charles, Deputies, Gray & McCormick and Trooper Malcore responded to Strong Elementary School regarding a disturbance there where the school had to fully lock down for one hour.

Investigation revealed that Christian Richards, age 27, of Strong arrived at the school, and became agitated with school officials to the point where officials dialed 911 and placed the school in full lockdown.

It is alleged Richards began banging on windows and attempted to force his way into the school.

Richards was arrested by Detective Stephen Charles for Class C Terrorizing at the school and Class D Terrorizing for communicating threats to the school staff.

