The University of Maine announced Friday that its women’s hockey team will not play its weekend series at Holy Cross after a member of the program tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

All members of the team are in quarantine, the school announced, and contact tracing and additional testing are underway.

The games were scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

In late November, all winter sports teams at UMaine were shut down for two weeks after positive COVID tests involving multiple teams. In mid-December, the men’s hockey team was forced to call off a series at UMass Lowell after a player tested positive.

The women’s hockey team is next scheduled to play a series at Providence on Jan. 15-16.

MEN’S HOCKEY

VERMONT 5, MAINE 4: Christan Evers scored two goals and set up another as the Catamounts (1-4-2) beat the Black Bears (0-4-1) in Burlington, Vermont.

Levi Kleiboer, Lynden Breen, Tristan Poissant and Jakub Sirota scored for Maine, which never had a lead.

Evers got back-to-back goals in the first period – including one during a 5-on-3 power play – to give Vermont a 3-1 advantage. The eventual winning goal, by Carter Long, came just 20 seconds after Poissant cut Maine’s deficit to 4-3 early in the third.

Matthew Thiessen made 25 saves for the Black Bears, who were outshot 30-28.

The teams play again at 1 p.m. Saturday.

FOOTBALL

MICHIGAN: The university has decided to stick with Coach Jim Harbaugh, finalizing a new, five-year deal.

The school will pay him $4 million per year, and as much as $8 million annually if he meets certain benchmarks, according to a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not immediately released.

The deal ends months of speculation about Harbaugh’s future. He could have potentially returned to the NFL or the school could have cut loose a coach with one year left on the seven-year contract paying him about $7 million per season that he signed after leaving the NFL.

Harbaugh has won nearly 70% of his games, but he’s winless against archrival Ohio State and as an underdog against any opponent. Michigan has not won the Big Ten since 2004, seven seasons after its last national championship.

The Wolverines were 2-4 in Harbaugh’s sixth season, which ended with three straight games being canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) STANFORD 70, (11) OREGON 63: Haley Jones had 18 points and six rebounds, and the Cardinal (10-0, 7-0 Pac-12) used an explosive third quarter to beat the Ducks (8-2, 6-2) in Santa Cruz, California.

Parrish led Oregon with 14 points as the teams played at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate. Stanford played in Northern California for the first time since a win at rival California on Dec. 13, and the Cardinal haven’t been able to play or practice on campus since Santa Clara County’s restrictions on sports came down on Nov. 28.

